Isaiah Osbourne revelling in Walsall resurgence

Isaiah Osbourne says he is enjoying his football again after becoming a key part of Walsall’s resurgent side.

The box-to-box midfielder, who missed the whole of last season with a serious knee injury, has played a starring role in a run which has seen the Saddlers go five matches unbeaten in League One.

Osbourne’s towering performances have resulted in boss Jon Whitney hailing him as a Championship player.

And the 29-year-old believes he is now rediscovering his best form following that lengthy spell on the sidelines.

“It was nice to hear the manager describe me as a Championship player and some of the players have said the same as well,” Osbourne revealed.

“I feel like a Championship player as well and my aim is to get back there.

“I think I have done alright over the past few games and I feel like I am improving all the time.

“We’re playing a new formation so I’m still learning how to play in it.

“But it’s been great to have a run of games after missing all of last year and then suffering with a few niggles.

“Some players who have long-term injuries aren’t the same afterwards, but I feel like myself again.

“I feel good about myself.”

Walsall’s impressive form has seen them move to within four points of the League One play-offs.

And the former Villa man believes the Saddlers can gatecrash the top six so long as they remain positive.

“I feel we’ve got a team to push on and try and get in the play-offs,” Osbourne continued.

“We need to build on our performances and stay positive.

“There are plenty of games to go and I think we’re building a bit of momentum now. We haven’t lost in five games and we need this run to carry on.

“Everyone remembers what Barnsley did last year, so why can’t we do the same?”

Osbourne feels Whitney’s decision to switch to a 3-5-2 formation has been key to the Saddlers’ turnaround in form at the start of 2017.

“The new formation has worked really well for us and it’s helped that we have had a settled team,” he said.

“With the exception of the Bury game, we’ve been more solid defensively and we have looked much harder to beat.

“I feel our second half performances in particular have been very good.

“And we’ve got goals in the side.

“It’s not simply a case that the goals are coming from one player, they’re coming from everyone.”

As well as his ability on the ball, Osbourne hopes he can also bring some added leadership to Walsall’s team.

“I see myself as a battler,” he said.

“I like to get into players’ faces and win my fair share of tackles.

“Once I win the ball I like to drive with it.

“If I see space in front of me I am going to run into it.

“But I also see myself as a leader and I’d say I’m more vocal on the pitch than I am in the changing room.

“I feel I lead by example.”