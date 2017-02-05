Chris Marsh: Walsall's promotion-winning legend suffers brain haemorrhage

Thoughts have gone out to Walsall football legend Chris Marsh after it was revealed he suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Marsh, who grew up in Sedgley, made well over 400 appearances for the club during his career.

Now 47, he joined Walsall as a trainee in 1986 and won promotion in 1995 and 1999 before leaving the Bescot Stadium in March 2001 – just two months shy of another promotion.

Although primarily a full-back, Marsh – who also turned out for Wycombe and Northampton – could play a number of positions and was known for his ‘stepover’.

Walsall’s official Twitter account wrote: “Club wish Saddlers legend & former @ntfc star Chris Marsh a speedy recovery after learning of pre Xmas brain haemorrhage #getwellsoon”