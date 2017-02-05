facebook icon twitter icon
Walsall FC
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Chris Marsh: Walsall's promotion-winning legend suffers brain haemorrhage

Thoughts have gone out to Walsall football legend Chris Marsh after it was revealed he suffered a brain haemorrhage.

chris marsh 96
Chris Marsh during his time at Walsall

Marsh, who grew up in Sedgley, made well over 400 appearances for the club during his career.

Now 47, he joined Walsall as a trainee in 1986 and won promotion in 1995 and 1999 before leaving the Bescot Stadium in March 2001 – just two months shy of another promotion.

Although primarily a full-back, Marsh – who also turned out for Wycombe and Northampton – could play a number of positions and was known for his ‘stepover’.

Walsall’s official Twitter account wrote: “Club wish Saddlers legend & former @ntfc star Chris Marsh a speedy recovery after learning of pre Xmas brain haemorrhage #getwellsoon”

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Comments for: "Chris Marsh: Walsall's promotion-winning legend suffers brain haemorrhage"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.