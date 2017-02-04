Will Randall wants to repay Walsall's faith during loan spell from Wolves

Will Randall is determined to repay the faith Walsall have shown in him after joining the club on loan.

The 19-year-old was snapped up by the Saddlers from Wolves on deadline day and made his debut as a substitute just 24-hours later in the 0-0 stalemate at Millwall.

Randall came through the ranks at Swindon before joining Wolves for a six-figure fee in January last year.

And now the youngster is determined to continue his development by forcing his way into Jon Whitney’s starting XI.

“This loan is a big opportunity for me,” the winger said.

“Walsall are a great club and I think it’s important I get games in League One so I’m very happy.

“I want to prove to people I can play at this level. I managed to make around 10 appearances during my time at Swindon. But I want to push on from that and prove I can do it on a consistent basis.

“I want to be playing. I know I still have a lot to learn but I believe I will learn a lot here. Hopefully both myself and the team will enjoy a strong end to the season.”

Randall spent time training with the Saddlers at the start of January before completing his deadline day move.

And he feels he has quickly settled into the group.

“It’s obviously a great move for me because I live in Wolverhampton,” he continued.

“I trained for a couple of days at the start of January so I was delighted when the deal got done.

“The lads have been great with me.

“And to make my debut at Millwall was a great experience. I’d only signed the day before and hadn’t training with the group properly because we were working on the paper work.

“But it was great to come on at Millwall and play against a big club, in a big stadium in front of their fans.

“Now I want to really kick on.

“I’m a quick, dynamic winger that likes to create chances. I want to score and assist. I like one-v-one situations and I want to make sure I’m positive and help out the team.”