Marc Richards missed a stoppage time penalty as Walsall extended their unbeaten run to five matches with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Northampton.

A John-Joe O’Toole header put the Cobblers ahead at the interval before two goals in the space of six second half minutes from Matt Preston and Erhun Oztumer put the Saddlers in control.

But the drama was not over with the visitors being awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time when Adam Chambers tripped Richards.

The striker dusted himself down to take the spot-kick, but in front of a buoyant away crowd blazed his strike widely over the bar.

The victory means Walsall have now won their last three games at the Banks’s Stadium, with the result lifting them up to 11th in League One.

In naming his starting line-up, boss Whitney kept faith with the team that secured back-to-back wins against Sheffield United and Bristol Rovers before drawing at Bury and Millwall.

It meant the Saddlers continued in a 3-5-1-1 formation with Jason McCarthy and Joe Edwards the wing-backs and Erhun Oztumer operating behind Amadou Bakayoko in the number 10 role.

Northampton lined up in a 4-4-2 system with striker Keshi Anderson up front fresh from scoring a hat-trick in the 3-0 over Coventry last weekend.

The Cobblers entered the clash having lost 11 of their last 14 fixtures in all competitions, a run that included defeat to Stourbridge in the FA Cup.

Eager to capitalise, it was the Saddlers who started on the front foot with Whitney’s men inches away from breaking the deadlock inside the opening 15 minutes.

Oztumer’s corner was cushioned into the path of Matt Preston, with the defender then swivelling in the box before cannoning a strike off the base of the post.

Both teams had struggled to move the ball with any real tempo as the half reached its midway point.

But it was the Cobblers who managed to get their noses in front when Neil Etheridge failed to claim a Marc Richards free-kick ­– with O’Toole prodding the ball over the line from close range.

Walsall were struggling to find the rhythm they had shown in their previous home games against Sheffield United and Bristol Rovers.

But they almost pulled level in the 37th minute after Flo Cuvelier was seized down 30-yards from goal.

Oztumer stood over the set-piece and whipped a teasing ball to the ball post. But the delivery took a deflection to prevent both Preston and James O’Connor from nodding it home.

Buoyed, the Saddlers suddenly started to enjoy a lot of possession in and around the Northampton box.

And they almost got back on terms just before half time when a spell of heavy pressure ended with Bakayoko fizzing the a dangerous ball across the box.

Sadly for Whitney’s men, the delivery was behind Oztumer but too strong for the on-rushing Isaiah Osbourne with David Buchanan then able to hack clear.

The Saddlers continued on the front foot at the start of the second half. But as hour mark approached, both teams were struggling to create clear-cut chances.

Whitney responded by switching Bakayoko for Simeon Jackson. And the change proved an inspired one with the Saddlers pulling level just minutes later.

Having looked dangerous from set-pieces all afternoon, Preston got the goal he deserved by sliding in a Cuvelier corner at the back post.

Northampton’s response was instant and they almost got back in front when Rod McDonald’s whipped, inviting cross was headed inches wide by Richards.

But just minutes later, the Saddlers were ahead. Jason McCarthy’s cross met by on the volley by Osbourne only for the midfielder to be denied by a stunning save from Adam Smith.

The ball though fell kindly for Oztumer, who kept his composure to cut inside a defender before firing into the back of the net for his 11th of the campaign.

Again the Cobblers hit back instantly with Etheridge producing a spectacular save to claw out O’Toole’s header following a succession of corners.

Suddenly the visitors began pressing forward at will with the Saddlers surviving a huge scare when a goal mouth scramble ended with Luke Williams hitting a tame shot through the Etheridge.

Walsall sat deep and looked to counter Edinburgh’s side as they bid to see out the game in the final 10 minutes of the game.

But deep into six minutes of stoppage time, they visitors were presented with a glorious opportunity to grab a point.

After Chambers had tripped Richards in the box, the striker dusted himself down to take the resultant spot kick.

But incredibly, the striker blazed his strike wildly over the bar, in front of the 941 travelling Cobblers.

Teams

Walsall: Etheridge, O'Connor, Preston, O'Connell, McCarthy, Chambers, Osbourne (Dobson 78), Cuvelier (Laird 85), Edwards, Oztumer, Bakayoko (Jackson 60).

Subs not used: MacGillivray, Morris, Makris, Randall.

Northampton: Smith, Buchanan, Diamond (McDonald 49), Anderson (Smith 67), Boateng (Beautyman 76), Richards, O'Toole, Nyatanga, Taylor, Eardley, Williams.