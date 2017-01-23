Jon Whitney: Walsall's Isaiah Osbourne is Championship class

Walsall boss Jon Whitney has sung the praises of Isaiah Osbourne following his towering performances in midfield.

The 29-year-old joined the Saddlers on a free transfer in September 2015 but missed the whole of last season with a career-threatening knee injury.

Osbourne proved his fitness over the summer to earn a new deal at the Banks’s Stadium and over the past few months has repaid Whitney’s faith with some outstanding box-to-box displays. And Whitney admits he is delighted to see the former Villa man doing so well.

“Ozzy (Osbourne) has been brilliant,” the boss said. “I was with him through the injuries. I remember being in the hospital when he had a knee injury so serious it could threaten his career.

“We have been through thick and thin. I stuck with him in the summer. But Ozzy is a Championship player for me and he is showing that now.

“He has got great energy, he covers the ground with his strides and technically he is so calm on the ball.

“He is not just there as someone who breaks it up. He keeps the ball, he links with Flo (Cuvelier), and lets Adam (Chambers) do his job of breaking things up behind them.”