Joe Edwards: Walsall goals will flow

Midfielder Joe Edwards insists Walsall are not worried about their lack of goals.

The Saddlers have scored just nine times in their last 14 outings and haven’t netted twice in a game since the 2-0 victory at Swindon on October 26.

That has led to many fans calling for boss Jon Whitney to sign a striker during the transfer window. But Edwards has backed the players already in the squad to turn things around.

“We know we have got goals in the team,” Edwards said when asked if the lack of goals was a concern.

“Ama Bakayoko’s goal record when he plays is brilliant. Simeon (Jackson) has scored goals throughout his career.

“And then we have people like Erhun Oztumer and Kieron Morris. Kieron has only just come back from injury and he was a big miss for us when he was out. We have got goals it’s just a case of getting that confidence in the final third. It’s all about confidence. Scoring goals is the hardest thing in football.

“That is why striker’s get paid all the money. We need to improve on that but there’s no worry we haven’t got goals in the squad.”

Edwards, who began the season at right-back before moving into central midfield, has found himself playing further forward in the past few weeks.

The 26-year-old played on both the right and left flanks in the games against Port Vale and Oxford last month.

And the former Colchester man accepts he too needs to start scoring if he is going to play in a more attacking role.

“I actually though I had scored against Oxford – I was off celebrating,” Edwards said.

“I am getting a bit of stick from the boys because I’ve not opened my account yet.

“And on a serious note, we are not scoring enough goals and that is something I need to improve on.

“It’s something that I will be working hard on in training.

“I feel like I’m getting in better areas now and getting better chances.

“But I do need to start taking them.”