Walsall legend Jimmy Walker questions recruitment policy

Club legend Jimmy Walker has questioned Walsall’s recruitment policy after two local non-league starlets secured high-profile moves.

Hednesford full-back Cohen Bramall has made a shock £40,000 switch to Premier League giants Arsenal.

Meanwhile, former Saddlers academy product Alex Reid has moved from Rushall Olympic to League One Fleetwood.

It is understood Walsall were not interested in re-signing Reid, who has netted 14 goals this season. The Saddlers were also never likely to compete with the allure of Arsenal for Bramall.

But club favourite Walker, who made more than 450 appearances for Walsall in two spells, hit out at the Saddlers for failing to be at the front of the queue for the two players.

The retired goalkeeper tweeted: “Hednesford to Arsenal. Rushall to Fleetwood?? What is going on? Walsall, we should be signing these players!!! #doorstep #recruitment.”

Elsewhere, youngster Kory Roberts says he is determined to kick on after making his Saddlers debut.

The 19-year-old was a surprise inclusion in Jon Whitney’s starting XI for the 0-0 draw at Oxford on New Year’s Eve.

He then retained his place for Monday’s visit of Rochdale.

Roberts was told he was playing at the Kassam Stadium just 24 hours before game.

And he says he is now determined to improve after having a taste of first-team football.

“When Jon called me into his office and asked me whether I was ready to play – I didn’t know what to say to be honest,” the promising defender said. “I was nervous that he’d called me in.

“Then I woke up on the day of the Oxford game and felt a mixture of nerves and excitement.

“I was happy to be making my debut but I didn’t know what to expect.

“I wanted to do well for myself and the team but I knew I had to keep it simple and not over-complicate things.

“It was a lot more physical than I expected but it was a great experience because it’s shown me what to expect now and the areas I need to work on.

“It’s a lot quicker than youth team or development football but I think I got used to.

“I walked back in the changing rooms and Jim O’Connor said well done and the lads all started giving me a round of applause so that was nice.”