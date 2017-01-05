Jon Whitney eager to bolster his Walsall squad ahead of Sheffield United clash

Boss Jon Whitney is keen to add new faces to his squad before Walsall return to action against Sheffield United.

The Saddlers don’t have a competitive fixture for 11 days with the League One leaders not visiting the Banks’s Stadium until January 14. Walsall lost 2-0 at home to Rochdale in their last outing. And following that defeat, Whitney accepts he needs to strengthen his squad.

“I won’t catastrophize after the Rochdale loss but I do understand that I have to look at strengthening in certain areas,” he said.

“I am looking to bring in one or two before Sheffield United, but everyone is after new faces.

“I understand the position I am in and the ball park I have to compete in.

“I have approached a couple but I have to see what happens over the coming weeks.”

Whitney confirmed one area he would like to strengthen is at centre-back with the boss having decided against extending Kevin Toner’s loan from Villa.

“I am looking for a couple and I do think we need a defender,” the manager continued.

“We need a bit more strength there.

“Kory (Roberts) has done really well.

“And we have got Matty Preston but if Jimmy (O’Connor) is out we lack experience there.

“I need to make sure we cover all our bases.”

The 2016/17 season is the first year teams in the Football League have only been able to sign players during the two transfer windows.

And Whitney believes the new rule is making clubs more cautious about letting players go.

“I do think I need to freshen things up with a couple of new faces to take us on for the remainder of the season,” he added.

“Everyone is keeping their cards close to their chest though and holding onto players before they want to let one out.

“It’s the same old process. I just have to be patient and make sure the people I bring in are better than what we have got.

“If not, I won’t be bringing them in.”