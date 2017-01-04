Jon Whitney fears Walsall could lose Scott Laird

Boss Jon Whitney admits Walsall face an anxious wait to see if they can keep Scott Laird at the club.

The full-back has made a big impression at the Banks’s Stadium since joining on loan from Scunthorpe back in August.

That deal expired after Monday’s defeat to Rochdale with Whitney previously stating his desire to keep the defender at the club.

Laird too has also said he is keen to stay.

But with Iron left-back Conor Townsend picking up a hamstring injury and Norwich considering recalling Harry Toffolo from his loan at Glanford Park, Laird may be needed at his parent club.

“Negotiations with Scunthorpe are still ongoing,” Whitney said.

“It’s still a little bit tit-for-tat.

“It didn’t work in my favour that Townsend got injured last week. He is out for four-to-five weeks. When I saw that, alarm bells started to ring.

“Then Norwich are in a position where they want to bring their players back. It’s going to be very difficult this month with the new guidelines and rules.

“Things aren’t looking great because Scunthorpe are going to protect themselves. I’ve been in football a long time and promises aren’t always kept.

“We will see what happens over the coming days but I need to have a Plan B in case we do lose Lairdy.”

Meanwhile, Whitney has confirmed Isaiah Osbourne will be fit for Walsall’s game against Sheffield United on January 14. The midfielder has seen his time at the Banks’s Stadium blighted by injury and missed the defeat to Rochdale with a minor knee injury.

But Whitney, who felt Osbourne was a big loss against the Dale, says there is nothing seriously wrong with the 29-year-old. “Ozzy was a big loss and it always seems to happen to me,” the boss added.

“Just when I have got a settled team, it never goes to plan.

“He got a bit of a whack on his knee against Oxford. It was nothing serious, just a slight knee injury.

“He tried, he tried his damnedest to be fit but he wasn’t quite right.”