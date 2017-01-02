Jon Whitney: Walsall were beaten by the better side

Walsall boss Jon Whitney admitted his team were beaten by the better side following a 2-0 loss at home to Rochdale.

The Saddlers first game of 2017 ended in disappointment as goals from Ian Henderson and Joe Thompson saw play-off chasing Dale register their second win over Whitney’s side this season.

Things could have been different for Walsall if Amadou Bakayoko hadn’t missed a glorious chance to open the scoring in the first half. But Whitney felt, overall, the Dale were the better team.

“There are no excuses from me, we were beaten by the better side,” the boss said.

“I thought the first goal changed the game.

“The game plan was working up until then. I thought we were a threat and we played beyond them a little bit and played in pockets because they are such a front-footed attack-minded team.

“We knew they would be a threat as they always play at a really high tempo.

“But the first 25 minutes, we had a couple of good chances, the best chance of the first half.

“But then they score and they have got something to hang on to. All in all though I thought they were the better team.”

Despite Bakayoko’s first half miss, Whitney was pleased with the striker’s overall performance and felt there were positive signs that a partnership is beginning to form up front with Simeon Jackson.

“I can’t fault the effort and I thought Ama was really good up top,” the boss continued.

“I was wondering whether to rest a couple but I thought leg-wise we were okay.

“Simeon and Ama were a threat first half but that’s what Rochdale do well – they didn’t have that many chances but they create a bit of pressure and they don’t give you any time on the ball.

“We put together a great move for Ama’s chance but I am not going to have a go at him. I thought his general play was good.

“I thought he occupied them really well. I don’t think he lost a header all day which is fantastic and that’s what we want from him.”