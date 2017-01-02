Jason McCarthy stays but Josh Ginnelly and Kevin Toner are set to leave Walsall

Walsall have extended the loan of defender Jason McCarthy until the end of the season – but Josh Ginnelly and Kevin Toner both look set to leave the club.

McCarthy has made a big impression at the Banks’s Stadium after initially joining the Saddlers on a temporary basis from Southampton back in June.

That deal was due to expire after today’s clash with Rochdale but boss Jon Whitney has moved quickly to keep the talented defender in his squad.

And McCarthy, who won the Supporters’ Player of the Year award during a loan spell with League Two Wycombe last season, is thrilled to be staying.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be staying here until the end of the season,” he said. “It’s been a really good first half of the season for me and I’ve learned a lot.

“It was a step up from last season, coming to League One, and the game at Oxford was my 30th since coming here. I haven’t missed a minute so I really couldn’t have asked for any more.

“The gaffer has shown real faith in me and I can’t thank him enough for that. The fans and staff have been brilliant as well so I feel very lucky. I want to keep giving everything for the team and hopefully we can push up the table.”

It is understood Walsall are also still working to ensure fellow loanee Scott Laird remains at the club.

But Ginnelly and Toner are believed to have been told their loans, from Burnley and Villa respectively, will not be extended.

Ginnelly took to social networking website Twitter before Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Oxford to say his farewells to Saddlers supporters.

He tweeted: “Would like to thank everyone involved at Walsall for the past six months.

“It’s been a great experience and I wish you all the best.”

But Whitney was remaining tight-lipped on the future of all of his loan players after the trip to the Kassam Stadium.

“I’ll be a making a decision on the loan players on Tuesday when the loan period runs out,” he said. “We’ll make a statement then.”