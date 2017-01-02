Heavy Rochdale defeat still stings Walsall boss Jon Whitney

Boss Jon Whitney admits he is still hurting from Walsall’s previous defeat to Rochdale as the two teams prepare to lock horns again.

Keith Hill’s side head to the Banks’s Stadium today having run out 4-0 winners during their League One clash at Spotland back in November.

That day Whitney had to accept his team were second best against a rampant Dale outfit.

But the boss believes that game proved a valuable learning curve for his side, with the 46-year-old expecting a very different encounter today.

“Of course we are still hurting a little bit from the last game,” Whitney said. “I want the players to remember that and how we felt afterwards.

“Rochdale are high tempo and they mix it up really well. But we can do that as well and we have learnt from that game.

“I have learnt as well and I think we are in a much better position going into this one.

“We are looking solid, we are difficult to break down and we are creating good chances.

“We know if we do the basics right we are a real threat.

“And we are determined to come away from this game having extended our unbeaten run to four matches. I’d say that would be a really good start to the new year.”

With Matt Preston ruled out through illness, Whitney gave a debut to 19-year-old defender Kory Roberts in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Oxford.

And the boss revealed today’s game might also come too soon for Preston, who is suffering with impetigo.

“Matty had a slight rash a few days ago but it spread quite bad,” Whitney added.

“It’s very contagious so we couldn’t bring him with the group because we’d have had no players.

“He saw a specialist on Saturday instead of coming to Oxford.

“Whether he’ll be available for Rochdale is a long shot but we’ll see how he recovers after some antibiotics.”