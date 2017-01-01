Walsall extend loan of Jason McCarthy

Walsall have extended the loan of talented defender Jason McCarthy until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has made a big impression at the Banks's Stadium after initially joining the Saddlers on a temporary basis from Southampton back in June.

That deal was due to expire after tomorrow’s clash with League One rivals Rochdale. But boss Jon Whitney has moved quickly to keep the talented defender in his squad.

And McCarthy, who won the Supporters' Player of the Year award during a loan spell with League Two Wycombe last season, is thrilled to be staying.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be staying here until end of the season,” he said.

“It’s been a really good first half of the season for me and I’ve learned a lot.

“It was a step up from last season, coming to League One, and the game at Oxford yesterday was my 30th since coming here. I haven’t missed a minute so I really couldn’t have asked for any more.

“The gaffer has shown real faith in me and I can’t thank him enough for that. The fans and staff have been brilliant as well so I feel very lucky.

“I’m really enjoying the right-back role and I’m just concentrating on getting a consistency to my performances.

“I want to keep giving everything for the team and hopefully we can push up the table.”

Whitney is also pleased to see the promising defender extend his stay with the club.

“It was important to keep Jason at the club,” the boss added.

“He really believes in what we’re doing for him and it’s been great watching him develop.

“He’s shown trust in me, like I’ve shown trust in him, and he feels he will continue to develop as a player and a person with another spell at Walsall.

“The fans have taken to him and that means a lot to Jason, so thank you to the fans for helping us keep a really valuable player.

“It’s a great signing for us until the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, Josh Ginnelly appears to have played his last game for Walsall after taking to social networking site Twitter to say his goodbyes to supporters.

The winger, who signed on loan from Burnley in the summer, sees his temporary switch expire after tomorrow’s game against Rochdale.

But it seems certain Walsall have decided not to extend the deal further.

Ginnelly tweeted: "Would like to thank everyone involved at Walsall for the past six months.

"It's been a great experience and I wish you all the best."