Oxford United 0 Walsall 0 - Report and pictures

Walsall and Oxford had to make do with a share of the spoils as they ended 2016 by playing out a 0-0 draw.

Defences were on top for the Saddlers first ever visit to the Kassam Stadium with both teams showing flashes of quality but with chances few and far between.

U’s top scorer Chris Maguire twice came close for Michael Appleton's men either side of the interval.

While a late flurry from the Saddlers saw Erhun Oztumer, Joe Edwards and Kieron Morris almost win the points for Jon Whitney side.

But on the balance of play a draw was a fair result with the result seeing Walsall close out 2016 sitting 14th in League One.

Whitney sprung a surprise in naming his starting line-up with Kory Roberts handed his full debut at centre-back.

The 19-year-old, who came through the Saddlers youth ranks, replaced Matt Preston who missed out through the illness.

Otherwise the boss stuck with the same team and system that earned a point against Bradford before beating Port Vale on Boxing Day.

It meant the Saddlers continued to operate in a traditional 4-4-2 formation with Florent Cuvelier and Joe Edwards starting in wide midfield roles.

Both teams entered the clash knowing the winner could end 2016 sat in the top half of League One.

And it was the hosts who started on the front foot with Walsall having to defend well to deal with a host of inviting deliveries into the box.

Appleton’s side had looked bright whenever they ventured forward and they came close to opening the scoring in the 16th minute when Phil Edwards and Marvin Johnson combined well down the left.

The pair managed to work the ball to Chris Maguire 12-yards from goal but, on the angle, the striker fired his strike narrowly over the bar.

Walsall were struggling to keep the ball as the clock ticked towards the half-hour mark with Oxford creating little but winning possession back quickly whenever an attack broke down.

It was the Saddlers though who threatened next after Simeon Jackson was hauled down wide on the left.

Cuvelier whipped the resultant free-kick to the back post where it was met by James O’Connor but the defender saw his volley blocked before the home side managed to clear.

Oxford responded by seeing out the half with more sustained possession in and around the Walsall box.

But while they often worked their way into dangerous positions, they struggled to truly test Neil Etheridge largely thanks to excellent displays from both O’Connor and Adam Chambers.

The U’s continued to be the more inventive after the interval and they created the first chance of the half when Ryan Ledson narrowly curled wide for hosts from 20-yards.

Alex MacDonald then darted into the box but his low strike was easily gathered by Etheridge.

Walsall hit back with Edwards doing brilliantly to win possession wide on the left before darting into the box and cutting the ball back to Simeon Jackson.

The Canadian international looked to steer the ball into the top corner but, leaning back, his effort sailed over the bar.

Suddenly, the Saddlers had sprung to life with Edwards chesting the ball down 30-yards from goal and then producing an audacious volley which Simon Eastwood did well to tip wide.

Whitney made a double change in the 70th minute with Erhun Oztumer and Kieron Morris replacing Cuvelier and Ama Bakayoko.

And the move almost proved an inspired one with Oztumer almost opening the scoring just moments later.

The former Peterborough man burst into the box and cut inside Phil Edwards before trying to catch out Simon Eastwood at his near post.

But the U’s keeper proved equal to the effort and got down well to make a smart stop.

Appleton’s side responded with substitute Joe Rothwell combining with Maguire in the box before drilling a strike straight at Etheridge.

But as the clock ticked towards the 90, it was Walsall who created three good opportunities as they tried to win all three points.

First, Oxford cheaply conceded possession in their own box allowing Edwards to dart towards goal.

The midfielder looked to curl the ball into the far corner but his effort took a deflection with the initially wrongfooted Eastwood producing a brilliant diving save to keep the ball out.

Oztumer then twisted and turned in the area before teeing up Morris but the winger’s cross-come-shot took a deflection before sailing agonizingly past the post.

Still the Saddlers weren’t done and in the 90th minute a goal mouth scramble ended with Eastwood just gathering the ball ahead of substitute Andreas Markis.

Key moments

2 Kane Hemmings does well to control the ball in the box before teeing up Chris Maguire who fires wide from 20 yards.

8 A cross-come-shot from Rob Hall is almost side-footed home by Hemmings.

16 Chris Maguire fires over from 12-yards after Phil Edwards and Marvin Johnson combined well down the left.

32 Florent Cuvelier whips a free-kick to the back post where it is met by James O’Connor but the defender sees his volley blocked.

34 O’Connor does well to head a fine Hemmings cross over his own crossbar just four yards out.

37 Ryan Ledson's long-range drive is blocked by Kory Roberts.

38 Joe Edwards slips in Ama Bakayoko who shoots off target from a tight angle.

45 Ledson's shot from 25-yards takes a deflection and whistles inches wide.

48 Kory Roberts, who is the last man, makes a crucial interception to stop Maguire running in on goal.

51 Ledson with a curling strike that sails side.

54 Alex MacDonald darts into the box but his low strike is easy for Etheridge.

61 Edwards does well to win the ball and dart into the box but his cut-back is fired over by Simeon Jackosn.

63 Edwards chests the ball down and tries an audacious volley which Simon Eastwood does well to tip wide.

73 Isaiah Osbourne’s deflected strike hits the side netting with the away fans thinking he’d scored.

78 Erhun Oztumer cuts inside Edwards and tries to catch out Eastwood at his near post but the keeper is equal to the effort

83 Joe Rothwell combines with Maguire in the box before drilling a strike straight at Etheridge.

86 Edwards wins possession in the Oxford box but his strike is expertly kept out by the keeper.

88 Kieron Morris flashes a cross-come-shot across goal

Teams

Walsall: Etheridge, McCarthy, Roberts, O'Connor, Laird, Cuvelier (Morris 72), Chambers, Osbourne, Edwards, Jackson (Makris 87), Bakayoko (Oztumer 72).

Subs not used: MacGillivray, Dobson, Kinsella, Makris, Moussa.

Oxford: Eastwood, Lundstram, Nelson, Maguire, MacDonald (Rothwell 81), Hemmings (Taylor 56), Edwards, Hall (Roberts 72), Ledson, Johsnson, Dunkley.

Subs not used: Buchel, Skarz, Ruffels, Raglan

Position in the table

League One: 14th