Isaiah Osbourne focusing on being more of a Walsall goal threat

Walsall midfielder Isaiah Osbourne is focusing on being more dangerous in front of goal as the side looks to climb up the League One table.

The 29-year-old is now back to full fitness and netted his first Saddlers goal in the recent 1-1 draw with Bradford.

“The boys have been saying to me in training that I need to be more positive in front of goal,” said Osbourne.

“I have got it in me to score goals. I’ve just perhaps lacked a bit of confidence but I think it is starting to come into my game now.

“I want to get into dangerous positions and shoot more.”