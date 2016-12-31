facebook icon twitter icon
Walsall FC
Isaiah Osbourne focusing on being more of a Walsall goal threat

Walsall midfielder Isaiah Osbourne is focusing on being more dangerous in front of goal as the side looks to climb up the League One table.

Isaiah Osbourne is eager to find the back of the net more often.

The 29-year-old is now back to full fitness and netted his first Saddlers goal in the recent 1-1 draw with Bradford.

“The boys have been saying to me in training that I need to be more positive in front of goal,” said Osbourne.

“I have got it in me to score goals. I’ve just perhaps lacked a bit of confidence but I think it is starting to come into my game now.

“I want to get into dangerous positions and shoot more.”

