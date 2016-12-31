Draw was the right result says Walsall boss Jon Whitney

Boss Jon Whitney felt a draw was a fair result after his side saw out 2016 with a 0-0 draw against Oxford.

Defences were on top for the Saddlers first ever visit to the Kassam Stadium with both teams showing flashes of quality but with clear-cut chances few and far between.

And Whitney felt a draw was the right result, despite being disappointed his team didn’t go on to win all three points following a flurry of late chances.

“I thought possession wise they shaded the first half but without creating any real clear-cut chances,” the boss said.

“We defended well but didn’t keep the ball well enough. In the second half I thought our game plan worked better. We took the pressure off in the first 10 minutes and then I felt we played the better football.

“We created better chances and I thought we might sneak it late on because they look tired and I thought we looked strong and bright towards the end.

“All in all, it was a fair result but I am a little bit disappointed we didn’t get the win.”

Whitney sprung a surprise in naming his starting line-up with Kory Roberts handed his debut at centre-back.

The 19-year-old replaced Matt Preston who was unwell and remains a doubt for the Saddlers clash with Rochdale on Monday.

And Whitey was delighted with how Roberts handled his first senior start.

“Back to back clean sheets is always nice – but I think we have to give a special mention to Kory Roberts.

“We all gave him a round of applause in the dressing room. You always remember your debut. It’s nice for me, as a manager, to give him that game and I thought he did really well.

“I am proud of the kid and proud of my players for helping him through it.

“I had options. But I have watched Kory in 15 to 20 games over the past 12 months and I haven’t seen him play badly.

“I think he did really well. All credit to the kid.”