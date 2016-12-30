Scott Laird looks to get Walsall clear of the pack the pack

Scott Laird has told his Walsall team-mates to lay down a marker for the year ahead when they face Oxford tomorrow.

The Saddlers travel to the Kassam Stadium for the New Year’s Eve clash knowing a win could see them end 2016 in the top half of League One.

Jon Whitney’s side enter the game in decent form having secured a draw against Bradford before their Boxing Day victory at Port Vale.

And Laird believes the team is now finding a consistency that was missing in the first half of the campaign.

“We had a good run when I first arrived at the club – we went six games unbeaten – but then we had a bit of a dip,” the Scunthorpe loanee said.

“But over the past few weeks I think we have found a new consistency to our game.

“Hopefully we can kick on and take that into the second half of the season.

“It’s our chance now to really put down a marker in this league and I think we can do it.

“We’re in good form and a good result against Oxford tomorrow and then Rochdale on Monday will really see us shoot up the league.”

Despite currently sitting in 15th spot in League One, Laird believes Walsall still have what it takes to make a surge for the play-offs.

“I have been involved in teams that have been in the bottom half of the table, and then gone up through the play-offs,” the left-back said.

“We saw Barnsley do it last year. There is always one team that comes through the pack and has a really good go.

“If we work hard, with the quality we have got, hopefully we will be that team this season.”

Walsall’s defence has looked a lot more solid in their last two outings with Laird, Jason McCarthy, James O’Connor and Matt Preston impressing in a back four.

But the 28-year-old believes competition for places has been key to that success.

“At the moment we are looking strong at the back,” Laird continued.

“But we have to because we’ve got to play well to keep our shirt.

“Whoever comes into that back four will do their utmost to help Walsall Football Club.

“Whether it is Kevin Toner, young Kory Roberts, Callum Cockerill-Mollett.

“They will all put their bodies on the line to help Walsall win.”