Transfers, sackings and Tom Bradshaw: Our most read Walsall FC stories of 2016

With incessant transfer speculation, a manager sacked after 16 games and mass migration from the Banks's in the summer, it's been a year of change for Walsall FC.

The New Year brought new rumours about Saddlers' star Tom Bradshaw and the first of our most read Walsall stories came after the striker was linked with a move to Molineux alongside fellow youngster Rico Henry.

That story was written in January, after boss Sean O'Driscoll denied an approach had been made for any of his players. Such transfer speculation set the tone for the next seven months at Banks's.

Next: transfer deadline day. Just four days after Wolves' alleged interest, the Saddlers reportedly knocked back a Bristol city enquiry for Bradshaw.

Back then 69 per cent of readers who voted in an Express & Star said they believed Walsall would hold on to Bradshaw, Henry and Sawyers. In fact all three would be gone by September.

Transfer talk aside, the biggest news of the spring was Sean O'Driscoll's departure after just 16 games in charge.

The Wolverhampton-born 58-year-old was sacked on March 6 after winning just six games during his brief tenure.

Walsall were fourth in League One when O'Driscoll was axed and finished third under replacement Jon Whitney.

Fans had plenty to say before and after O'Driscoll was axed, with many supporters unhappy at the manager's reluctance to play Rico Henry.

In the 24 hours after the sacking was announced, 75 per cent of the hundreds of voters in our online poll said they agreed with the decision to give O'Driscoll the chop.

Was it his poor relationship with the players and staff, or the supporters that led to his downfall?

After being knocked out of the play-offs by eventual winners Barnsley, attention turned back to Tom Bradshaw and Euro 2016.

Although the Welshman was ruled out of the tournament with a calf injury, he remained firmly in the sights of a number of higher-ranked clubs keen to sign a young goalscorer.

In May Preston became the latest club linked to the 23-year-old and soon Bradshaw would be on his way to a Championship team in the north of England. But in Yorkshire, not Lancashire.

By June it seemed clear that Bradshaw would not be at the Banks's for the 2016/17 season, despite the efforts of Jon Whitney to keep hold of him.

As well as Preston, Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest, Glasgow Rangers, Reading and Barnsley were now all in the race for Bradshaw's signature.

Two of our most read stories came on the same day. June 21 was a Tuesday and as the group stages of the Euros were coming to an end, an exodus was in full flow at Walsall.

Paul Downing had joined Romaine Sawyers, Jason Demetriou and Milan Lalkovic in revealing plans to leave the Saddlers.

Meanwhile, Sawyers thanked fans for their 'love and support and motivational hate' during his three seasons at the club.

A month later and our next most read story was written as a bidding war was underway for Bradshaw.

Rotherham were already believed to have tabled a club record bid of £550,000 for the striker, while Walsall held out for a seven-figure fee.

Although the £1 million mark was never reached, Bradshaw was gone within a week - signing a three-year deal with Barnsley in a deal thought to be worth around £650,000.

Bradshaw paid a lengthy tribute on Twitter, thanking everyone at Walsall for memory's (sic) "that will never be forgotten."

With Bradshaw gone, it was down to another young striker to provide the material for our most read Walsall story of the year.

Thousands and thousands of you flocked to read about the Saddlers' plans to break their 37-year transfer record and sign Andreas Makris on the last day of July.

The deal for the 20-year-old Anorthosis Famagusta player was confirmed the day after, giving Walsall fans hope for the season ahead.

But with half the season gone, no goals so far for the Cypriot and the Saddlers lying 15th in League One, supporters will be hoping for much more in 2017.