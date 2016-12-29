Saddlers Social: Walsall fans give their latest views from the Banks's

Walsall fans discuss their latest thoughts from the Banks's.

Sam Hayward

Which areas do we strengthen in January?

On paper, we have a pretty solid squad with satisfactory cover and should we manage to tie down the likes of Jason McCarthy and Josh Ginnelly there is certainly room for optimism.

Maybe it’s not a question of bringing in players but keeping those we already have fit. A good example of this is the blossoming partnership of Isaiah Osbourne and Adam Chambers.

I don’t think it’s folly to say that our season may well end up reflecting the former’s injury record from now until May.

Dan Gilbert

It was good to see a decent result against Bradford built on with a win at Port Vale.

Again there was no place for Erhun Oztumer in the starting line up but if he doesn’t fit a system that’s working then it’s just one of those things, as good as he is.

As for Vale I was most impressed with Isaiah Osbourne and Jim O’Connor. The pair of them at their best is exactly what we need ahead of Oxford and Rochdale, two games which will give us a good idea of where we’re at.

Make Laird’s loan permanent, bring in another defender along with a forward and I’ll be more than happy!

Nick Etheridge

Has the penny finally dropped for Jon Whitney?

After trying his best to copy Dean Smith, he might actually have found his own way of playing. His new 4-4-2 might not be everyone’s cup of tea but it appears to be working.

The personnel in certain positions is questionable, with Joe Edwards and Flo Cuvelier preferred to Kieron Morris and Josh Ginnelly out wide. But we have looked far more solid. We are also creating more chances than we have all season.

There are signs of improvement, but we’ve had many false dawns this season already.

Tom Miner

After multiple pairs of socks, I thought my luck had run out for Christmas, but the Saddlers provided a welcome pick-me-up after one too many pigs in blankets.

A few things have contributed, one being that Jon Whitney has found a system that suits us. However the main difference is the impact of midfield colossus Isaiah Osbourne.

In our 4-4-2, it’s essential we have midfielders that are combative but can also chip in with goals. Osbourne could be that man, let’s hope we can keep him out of the treatment room.