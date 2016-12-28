Scott Laird: Let's get a Walsall deal done

Scott Laird is hoping his future will be resolved in the coming days as he looks to extend his stay with Walsall.

The left-back has made a big impression since joining the Saddlers on loan from Scunthorpe back in August.

That deal expires after Walsall's game at home to Rochdale on Monday.

But Laird has his sights set on remaining at the Banks's Stadium for the second half of the season.

"Most defiantly I would like to stay," the defender said.

"My last game is on January 2 so I have got two more.

"There is not even a week left now, we need to start talking and hopefully get something sorted out.

"As yet I haven't spoken to Scunthorpe but me and the gaffer (Jon Whitney) have spoken. He has expressed that he wants to keep me and I have expressed I want to stay.

"It’s just now a case of seeing what Scunthorpe want to do. At the moment the are flying, so hopefully they just want to keep things as they are.

"For me, I want to play football. I’m loving my time here. I’m scoring goals. I love the fans and club. Hopefully we can get something sorted out."

Meanwhile, Saddlers boss Jon Whitney has confirmed the club won't be offering a deal to trialist Patrick McClean.

The left-back, who is the brother of Albion star James McClean, impressed after arriving at the club for an extended trial in October.

But Whitney has decided against offering the former Derry City man a permanent contract, with the boss not wanting to hamper the progress of fellow full-back Callum Cockerill-Mollett.

"Patrick did really well but there was nothing I could really offer him," Whitney said.

"I’m going to be a reference for him because I liked him. His attitude was fantastic and maybe in the future our paths will cross.

"But I can’t get in the way of Callum Cockerill-Mollett. Patrick coming in would block his pathway.

"I had to be honest with the lad and say there was nothing here for him at the moment."