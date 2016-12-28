More Walsall clean sheets is the goal for Scott Laird

He netted the goal that saw Walsall secure a Boxing Day victory at Port Vale.

But it was the clean sheet in that 1-0 win that was most pleasing for defender Scott Laird, as the Saddlers put to bed a four-game winless run.

Victory at Vale Park saw Jon Whitney’s side register their seventh shut-out of the 2016/17 campaign.

And Laird believes it’s vital Walsall now use it as a platform to keep more clean sheets in the second half of the season.

“It was great to get the goal but getting the clean sheet was massive for us,” the Scunthorpe loanee said.

“It’s something we have been working really hard for. Hopefully in the second half of the season we can keep a lot more of them because we know, if we do, we will really work our way up this league.

“I think we defended really well on Boxing Day. In the last 20 minutes they threw caution to the wind.

“I think they had about five or six up front at the end which is hard to defend because they are always going to have a man over. But to a man we defended resolutely and put our bodies on the line.

“I think Port Vale had their first shot in the 75th minute. The crowd sarcastically cheered them. That is testament to us.

“It shows we put in a solid performance. And it’s vital we now build on that.”

Laird, who took his tally for the season to three with his goal in Burslem, always receives a one pound coin from his grandma whenever he manages to find the target.

The Scunthorpe loanee also has a sporting bet with fellow full-back Jason McCarthy as to who will score the most goals this season. And the 28-year-old was quick to remind both his nan and McCarthy of their responsibilities after his winning strike.

“I texted my nan straight after the game so she knew,” Laird continued.

“I went back to hers after the game so I got that pound straight away.

“I never know how to celebrate when I score so I just ran and slid on the floor.

“But then Jason jumped in so I just reminded him that’s three for me now.

“It’s important he knows. It’s about time he got another.”

Laird’s goal came after he collected a cross from Isaiah Osbourne at the back post. The defender then had plenty of time to decide what he was going to do before firing past Vale keeper Jak Alnwick.

But while he produced a calm and composed finish, Laird said he had to draw on all his experience to make sure he put the Saddlers into the lead.

“I may have looked calm but I wasn’t calm in my head,” he continued.

“I gave the keeper ‘the eyes’ and it’s always great to see it hit the back of the net.

“It’s a strange thing but when you are in that situation things do seem to slow down.

“I’ve been in that position many times in my career and you do learn from that.

“Initially you think ‘don’t mess this up’. It’s easy to panic. But then you realise you’ve been in the position before and the important thing is to stay calm and not rush it.

“I just tried to take my time. I saw a little gap and managed to pass it in into the net.

“For that goal to be the winner on Boxing Day was fantastic. I always love the Christmas period. You get bigger crowds. You get more support. So it was great to give Walsall fans three points and an extra present.”