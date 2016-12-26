Walsall gave their supporters a late Christmas present with a 1-0 victory over Port Vale on Boxing Day, writes Joe Masi at Vale Park.

A first-half goal from Scott Laird proved the difference in Staffordshire as the Saddlers four match winless run came to a festive end.

In what was an entertaining League One clash, Jon Whitney’s side were thoroughly deserving of the points after dominating the vast majority of the game.

But they had to survive a late rally from the hosts, who almost pulled level in stoppage time but were denied when Laird made a brilliant, last-ditch challenge on Alex Jones.

The result sees Walsall move up to 15th in League One, seven points outside the play-offs.

In naming his starting line-up, boss Whitney kept faith with the team that impressed in the 1-1 draw against Bradford.

It meant the Saddlers continued to operate in a traditional 4-4-2 formation with Joe Edwards starting wide right, Florent Cuvelier on the left and Adam Chambers and Isaiah Osbourne central.

For Port Vale, Blues loanee and top scorer Alex Jones started up front alongside Rigino Cicilia.

The hosts entered the clash having failed to win in their last five outings, with Portuguese boss Bruno Ribeiro coming under increasing pressure from supporters.

Keen to capitalise, it was the Saddlers who came flying out of the blocks with Whitney’s men almost opening the scoring inside the first five minutes.

Simeon Jackson did brilliantly to win the ball wide on the left and then deliver a pin-point cross which found Edwards in the box.

The former Yeovil man looked to guide the ball past Jak Alnwick on the half-volley but his effort was straight at the keeper who made a comfortable save.

Walsall had been quick to take control of the clash with Edwards and Osbourne particularly lively in midfield.

And they came close to breaking the deadlock once again when Cuvelier’s through-ball split the Vale defence and sent Bakayoko in on goal.

The striker looked to go around the on-rushing Alnwick but his first touch took him away from goal with the keeper then able to block his effort from a tight angle.

Having dominated the opening stages, Walsall got the goal their overall display deserved as the clock ticked towards the half-hour mark.

After Vale failed to clear their lines from a corner, Osbourne’s cross found Laird in acres of space at the back-post.

And the left-back kept his composure to calmly slot the ball past Alwinck and into the corner of the net for his third goal in Walsall colours.

Just minutes later, Whitney’s men should have doubled their advantage with Nathan Smith heading a hopeful ball into the box straight at Jackson.

With Alnwick caught out of position, the Canadian international looked to loft the ball into the net but his effort sailed over the bar when he should have scored.

Vale responded by enjoying a spell on possession in and around the Walsall goal.

But whenever they ventured forward they were unable to get past James O’Connor whose positioning ensured he was always in the right place to make crucial interceptions and blocks.

And it was Whitney’s side who came close to scoring again before the interval when Vale once again failed to defend a corner.

This time Laird sent a deep cross to the back post which Cuvelier met on the volley but screwed his strike well wide.

That meant the two sides made their way off at the break with the home supporters loudly booing their team and with Walsall disappointed to be only one goal to the good.

The Saddlers remained on top in the opening stages of the second half with some find build-up play ending when Cuvelier’s rasping drive from 18-yards was palmed away by Alnwick.

Vale had seemed in a slumber for the majority of the match but they suddenly sprang into life as the clock approached the hour mark.

And they almost pulled level when, after an extended spell of possession, Smith connected with a low cross six-yards from goal only to see his effort was well blocked by Matt Preston.

Whitney responded by switching Erhun Oztumer for Bakayoko.

Vale then registered what was their first shot on target in the 76th minute with Cicilia forcing Etheridge into save with a decent low drive from 20-yards.

With 10 minutes remaining, Whitney introduced Andreas Makris for Jackson. Kieron Morris then replaced Cuvelier.

Vale continued to look the more lively as the clock ticked towards the 90 but they were creating little in the way of goal scoring opportunities with Walsall good value for their 1-0 lead.

With the fourth official indicating five minutes of stoppage time, The home side opted to go long.

And they almost pulled level right at the death when a left-wing cross fell kindly in the box for Jones.

The Blues loanee looked destined to fire home from close range but Laird spectacularly threw himself in front of the ball to make what was a goal saving tackle.

Still the hosts weren’t done with Ryan Taylor then trying his luck with a free-kick from 25-yards which Etheridge did well to tip over the bar.

But seconds later referee Darren Deadman brought proceedings to an end, with the Saddlers having done enough to deserve their victory.

Walsall: Walsall: Etheridge, McCarthy, O'Connor, Preston, Laird, Cuvelier (morris 85), Chambers, Osbourne, Edwards, Jackson (Makris 80), Bakayoko (Oztumer 72).

Subs not used: Dobson, Roberts, Moussa, MacGillivray.

Port Vale: Port Vale: Alnwick, Streete, Knops (Kiko 67), Tavares (Paterson 79), Cicilia, Thomas, Smith, Jones, De Freitas (Kelly 52), Taylor, Grant.

Subs not used: Turner, Amoros, Shalaj, Pickering