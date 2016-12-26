Jon Whitney hails stunning Walsall display

Walsall boss Jon Whitney hailed his team’s display after they secured a Boxing Day victory at Port Vale.

Scott Laird’s first-half goal saw the Saddlers run out deserved 1-0 winners at the home of their Staffordshire rivals.

In what was an entertaining League One clash, Whitney’s side dominated for long spells as they put to bed a four game winless run.

And the boss felt his team fully warranted all three points.

“I thought it was a well-deserved victory,” he said.

“It would have been nice to get a second goal and kill the game off because you are always going to come under a little pressure late on when they are throwing bodies forward.

“But we defended well and to a man I thought we were excellent. I couldn’t pick out an individual from that performance which is really pleasing because it was a team performance.

“Off the back of Bradford it was important we kicked on again and I felt we did that.

“I think the game plan worked. The players stuck to their responsibilities and were accountable for everything they did.

“If you have got that honesty in the team you have got a chance and that performance puts us in a good place heading into Oxford on New Year’s Eve.”

Whitney was particularly pleased to give Walsall fans a late Christmas present.

“It’s Christmas and it was nice to give the fans something to cheer about at this time of year.

“I really hope we have helped make their Christmas more merry.

“Hopefully now we will see them at Oxford and get another win there. That would be great.”

Whitney also hailed goal scorer Laird who has now netted three times since joining the Saddlers on loan from Scunthorpe.

“He has got a calm head,” Whitney added.

“He had a bit of time for his goal. I would have probably put my foot through it. But in the box he is a little bit better than I was.

“But it was a team goal. He will get the accolades but some of the shifts the lads put in were excellent.

"I thought Simeon (Jackson) and Ama (Bakayoko) occupied their defence really well. Jim (O’Connor) and Matt (Preston) were also excellent.”