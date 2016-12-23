Jon Whitney: Walsall players have Christmas Day off with my blessing

Jon Whitney has outlined Walsall’s training programme over the festive period – with the boss believing it’s important players enjoy Christmas Day with their families.

The Saddlers travel to face Port Vale on Boxing Day with the clash coming nine days after their previous outing against Bradford.

That extended break has seen Whitney tweak his training schedule slightly.

But the boss made sure his squad will have Christmas with their families, with Whitney insisting it is important for players to celebrate at home.

“We had three really good days training on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” the 45-year-old said.

“We had yesterday off. But now it’s a two-day coaching block, today and Saturday.

“We will have Christmas Day off because I think that is important.

“As I player I came in on Christmas Day a few times. But I want to give the players the day with their families.

“If you have an away game that is some distance I can understand coming in.

“And the players who live more than an hour away will be encouraged to stay in the hotel on Sunday night.

“That way they won’t have to travel too far for the pre-match meeting.

“But all the lads will be ready. I trust them. They are disciplined professionals.”

Whitney says it’s a difficult decision for all managers whether on not to train on December 25.

“There are pros and cons to training on Christmas Day,” he continued. “Everyone has got different views.

“But my view is to stay at home, rest, be with your family. Enjoy the festive activities but be disciplined because you are still a professional athlete.

“But my players know that. We will be OK.”

With the majority of Europe now taking part in a winter break, a host of players and pundits have called for something similar to be introduced into the English game.

But Whitney isn’t a fan of the proposal.

“I’m not big on the idea of winter breaks – let’s just play,” he said.

“Players can have a break when they have Wednesdays and Sundays off.

“We can play. I understand it but we are fit athletes and we train really well.

“If you do your training well and recover well you should be fine through winter.

“If it was up to me we would play more Saturday-Tuesdays and have a slightly longer summer break. But that’s another issue.”

The Walsall boss also doesn’t buy into the idea that a winter break would help the England national team.

“I don’t think that is the biggest issue affecting England,” he added.

“I think technically we have issues and tactically as well.

“The winter break is just an excuse for me. I think if you are motivated, you recover properly, you prepare properly and you eat right, sleep right – you will be OK.

“With everything we do now, there is no reason why players can’t be ready throughout the year.”