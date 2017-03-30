Russell Westbrook inspires Oklahoma to victory with 57 points

Russell Westbrook's superb individual performance led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 114-106 overtime win against the Orlando Magic.

Westbrook is having an NBA campaign to remember and his chances of becoming the MVP were done no harm by his impressive 57-point haul, adding 13 rebounds and 11 assists for a 38th triple-triple of the season.

The Golden State Warriors racked up a ninth successive win after beating the San Antonio Spurs 110-98.

Stephen Curry scored 29 points as the Warriors overcame a 22-point first-period deficit to beat the Spurs for the first time this season.

The Boston Celtics were knocked off the top spot of the Eastern Conference with a 103-100 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks while the Toronto Raptors were beaten 110-106 by the Charlotte Hornets.

There were also wins for the Atlanta Hawks, the Miami Heat, the New Orleans Pelicans, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz.