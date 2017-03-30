Neil Taylor facing longer ban for Seamus Coleman challenge after FIFA steps in

FIFA has opened proceedings against Neil Taylor following the Wales defender's challenge on Republic of Ireland defender Seamus Coleman, Press Association Sport understands.

Everton defender Coleman needed surgery on a broken tibia and fibula after being injured in the 69th minute of Friday's World Cup qualifying match at the Aviva Stadium, which finished in a goalless draw.

Coleman faces months on the sidelines and Taylor, who will definitely miss Wales' next qualifier away to Serbia in June, faces the prospect of having his automatic one-match ban extended.

The Football Association of Wales has been informed of FIFA opening proceedings against Taylor and will review the incident.

The hearing is likely to be held within the next fortnight and Taylor's ban could be increased to three games once FIFA studies the report of match referee Nicola Rizzoli.

If Taylor does receive a three-match ban that would also rule the Aston Villa defender out of Wales' September World Cup double-header against Austria and Moldova.

Coleman left hospital on Wednesday and Republic manager Martin O'Neill said that the 28-year-old full-back was in good spirits after visiting him the previous day.

"It's as much to do with he's still got the family around - his brother, his wife, his mother and the youngster all keeping him pretty busy," O'Neill said.

"I think he's doing much better now. It's not something you're going to get over in 24 hours, 36 hours. He's in much better spirits.

"It's encouraging to see. He's very positive, which I knew he would be. It's a tough injury.

"Could he get over it? If anybody can quickly, then Seamus can do that."

O'Neill described Taylor's challenge as "very, very poor", but the Welshman was defended by his manager Chris Coleman.

"Neil Taylor is not that type of player. He's had a serious injury himself. He's a great boy, he's a cracking lad," Coleman said after the game.

"Yes, it looks like he (Taylor) has got that one wrong on our part.

"Of course, Neil is devastated himself."

The Wales manager revealed that Taylor had gone in to the home dressing room after the game to see Coleman.

But it is understood the Republic captain had already been taken to hospital.

On Wednesday, Sky Sports quoted Taylor's agent Jamie Moralee as saying that his client had contacted Coleman to send his good wishes and express his sympathy for the tackle.