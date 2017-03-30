facebook icon twitter icon
Everton's Ramiro Funes Mori likely to miss rest of the season through injury

Everton say defender Ramiro Funes Mori is likely to miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn meniscus playing for Argentina against Bolivia earlier this week.

Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori is set to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury

The Toffees, who face Liverpool in the 228th Merseyside derby on Saturday, have already lost right-back Seamus Coleman for several months after an horrific double fracture of his leg playing for the Republic of Ireland against Wales. Coleman's clubmate James McCarthy also aggravated a hamstring injury in the warm-up to that game.

"It has been confirmed that the defender suffered a torn meniscus in Argentina's 2-0 defeat to Bolivia on Tuesday evening," said a statement from Everton.

"He will have a surgical opinion next week but the initial diagnosis suggests the 26-year-old is likely to be out of action for the rest of the campaign."