Bastian Schweinsteiger ready to play anywhere for Chicago Fire

Bastian Schweinsteiger is prepared to be versatile as Chicago Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic contemplates how to accommodate his star signing in his team.

Manchester United officially confirmed Schweinsteiger's switch from Old Trafford to the Major League Soccer club on Wednesday afternoon after the German's visa application was completed and he was later introduced to the American media at a press conference.

Despite his age, the former World Cup winner is 32, it was suggested that Schweinsteiger might be utilised as an attacking midfielder - similar to when he was in his prime at Bayern Munich.

Asked how he would feel about that, Schweinsteiger seemed open to the idea and allayed any doubts over his fitness.

"I am actually comfortable in every position in midfield," he told the assembled media. " At Bayern Munich I even played as a winger and sometimes a full-back so I can play many different positions.

"I am ready and I will give a lot. I was preparing before I came here and, of course, I need some more days training but I feel I am ready whenever the coach needs me.

"I need more training sessions to have the right rhythm, where I want to see myself, but my head is more than 100 per cent and I feel quite comfortable. The training session was pretty intense today (Wednesday) and I could do it, so that was good.

Schweinsteiger could make his debut for Chicago Fire - who finished last in the Eastern Conference last season, winning just seven of their 34 matches - this weekend when they face Montreal Impact at Toyota Park.

Paunovic was coy on whether he would be involved and where he sees Schweinsteiger playing.

"Obviously, he is going to be available. But we are not going to reveal our plans here," he said.

"But we still have a talk to have and discuss how he feels and more things about the team and how we want to play. So be ready."

Meanwhile, Schweinsteiger revealed he did not get the chance to properly say goodbye to his United team-mates before moving to Chicago.

He said: ''It was not so easy because the decision was a bit late so I couldn't say a proper goodbye to the team.

''Also they had a match away (against Middlesbrough) on Sunday so I couldn't really tell them because I didn't want the focus on me, I wanted to have the focus on the team and the game. So I was very happy that they won.

''I had a great time there, especially with the team-mates and the staff there, it was a good time and I enjoyed it there.''