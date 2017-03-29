WADA president wants early call on Russia's participation at 2018 Winter Games

World Anti-Doping Agency president Sir Craig Reedie has called for a decision to be made on Russia's participation at the 2018 Winter Olympics at the earliest moment.

State-sponsored doping in Russia, centred on the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, was uncovered in the WADA-commissioned McLaren Report prior to last year's summer Olympics in Rio.

The International Olympic Committee is now conducting its own investigations and among the possible sanctions for Russia is wholesale bans, individual athlete suspensions or, Press Association Sport understands, a massive multi-million pound fine.

Reedie also said Russian athletes will be subjected to rigorous target testing before being permitted to compete in PyeongChang next February.

"Steps could be taken now which would allow the IOC to make that decision and preferably make it at the earliest possible date, in fairness to the Winter Games," said Reedie, who was speaking at SportsPro Live at Wembley Stadium in London.

"The only way to do that is to make sure that the work that is being done by the two (IOC) disciplinary commissions which have been funded - one is the institutionalised doping, the other the individual athletes - to get them together to finish their work as quickly as possible.

"My guess thereafter - and it is an informed guess - is that there will be a very, very intense pre-Games testing programme before PyeongChang.

"I think the pre-Games testing programme, which is easier to do for a Winter Games than a summer Games because you have fewer sports, will almost certainly be extensive and authoritative.

"And the IOC, I'm sure, will be hugely supportive of that and that will allow them to make a reasoned decision."

Reedie, an IOC member, was criticised by members of the governing body for supporting a blanket ban of Russian athletes in Rio last August, with the Games beginning weeks after the McLaren Report revelations.

The Scot, who is scheduled to meet IOC president Thomas Bach at the Sport Accord conference in Aarhus, Denmark on Monday, said: "I was at that meeting and somebody said 'you should've put a target on your back, Craig'. I didn't think it was the IOC's finest moment and there was a much shorter and smaller issue in Doha (last November).

"I have taken that up with the IOC and expressed my views that it should not have recurred.

"It seemed to me at that stage it was almost an attempt to divert criticism by pointing at the messenger, rather than the real source of the problem, which was Russian cheating.

"We were forced to examine it - we couldn't possibly have done nothing."

Russia is currently banned by athletics' world governing body the IAAF, and with Russia's anti-doping agency non-compliant with the WADA code, is expected to miss August's World Championships in London.

Reedie added: "I think it would be difficult for the IAAF to remove the suspension of Russian Athletics while the Russian Anti-doping is non-compliant. So, to an extent we are both working to the same ends.

"I don't know, but my guess is that it would be a struggle to have them compliant in time."