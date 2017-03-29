Mohammad Irfan banned for a year after admitting corruption charges

Mohammad Irfan has been banned from all cricket for a year and fined £8,000 after admitting corruption charges during this year's Pakistan Super League.

The giant left-arm fast bowler was one of three Pakistan international players facing charges in relation to events while playing for Islamabad United in the Twenty20 competition in the United Arab Emirates last month.

But the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Wednesday that Irfan approached them last week and has since admitted his wrong-doing, and that half of his 12-month ban may be suspended if there is no further breach and he co-operates with further conditions.

A joint statement by respective PCB and PSL chairmen Shaharyar Khan and Najam Sethi was included in the board's press release.

It read: "It is important for all players to take note and be reminded of their responsibilities and obligations under the PCB anti-corruption code and that no form of corrupt activity shall ever be tolerated by PCB."

Irfan, 34, has 84 international caps across the formats and last played for Pakistan in a one-day international against England at Headingley six months ago.

The PSL concluded with an emotional final in Lahore on March 5, but the spectre of spot-fixing continues to blight the country's cricket.

Irfan was withdrawn from the competition as part of the ongoing probe into alleged corruption, along with Islamabad team-mates Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan.

Earlier this month, Karachi Kings opener Shahzaib Hasan became the fourth Pakistan player to be suspended.