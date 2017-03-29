Gary Woodland plans to play at Masters following heartbreaking loss

Gary Woodland has revealed the tragic reason behind his decision to withdraw from last week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Woodland pulled out of the £7.8million event at Austin Country Club due to a ''personal family matter" before his second group match with Rory McIlroy.

The 32-year-old did not elaborate at the time, but posted a message on Twitter on Wednesday which read: " Last week I withdrew from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play to be with my wife, Gabby, as there were complications with our recently announced pregnancy with twins.

"Gabby and I have since had to cope with the heartbreaking loss of one of the babies, and our doctors will be closely monitoring the health of my wife and the other baby for the remainder of the pregnancy.

" We appreciate all of the love and support during this difficult time as we regroup as a family. At this point in time, I plan to play the Masters next week."