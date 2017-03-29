Deschamps backs TV replays despite decisions going against France in Spain loss

France coach Didier Deschamps believes the use of TV replays will prove the "evolution of football" after watching his side lose 2-0 against Spain at the Stade de France, where the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) came into play for two key goal decisions.

German referee Felix Zwayer made use of the technology available to both chalk off a goal for France and then overrule an incorrect offside call against Gerard Deulofeu for Spain's second goal.

Les Bleus saw a close-range header from Antoine Griezmann at the start of the second half ruled out - albeit for a correct marginal offside call in the build-up after the referee had been alerted by the VAR.

Spain eventually took the lead from the penalty spot in the 68th minute when Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny tripped Deulofeu and Manchester City's David Silva converted .

The VAR was required again with 12 minutes left after Deulofeu, on loan at AC Milan from Everton, scored with a low shot at the far post.

The flag went up from the assistant referee for offside, but after a delay while replays were checked, the goal stood and Spain could celebrate.

Afterwards, Deschamps told TF1 he generally had no issue with the use of technology to help get the correct decision, and believes it is something which will one day become common place in the game.

"If it is verified and it is fair, why not (use VAR)?" he told the French broadcaster. "It changes our football a little.

"It is against us today, but if we have to go through this, it will be the same for everyone.

"Afterwards, without (VAR), it would have been different, but it is the evolution of football. That is how it will be."

Deschamps did not look to blame the video replays for his side's defeat.

"We were badly beaten in the first half because we had a lot of ball losses," the French coach said.

"We suffered in the end, but we did a lot better in the second half against a team that has a lot of qualities."

Spain manager Julen Lopetegui also was keen to stress that while the VAR helped the on-field officials get the key calls correct, it was not the only reason behind his team's victory.

"The win is not marked by the arbitration (via the VAR), but by the excellent work and behaviour of my players," Lopetegui said, quoted on www.francefootball.fr.

"The arbitration has done justice in the game, and it has settled these two actions fairly."

Lopetegui believes Les Bleus have a bright future.

"France has a superb generation, in terms of quantity and quality, one of the best in the world," he added.

"Didier Deschamps did a very good job in giving this team a collective look."