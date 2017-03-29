Craig Kopczak signs new contract with Super League side Salford

Wales international Craig Kopczak has become the latest Salford player to sign a new contract.

Kopczak, who is expected to lead Wales in the 2017 World Cup, has made 38 appearances out of a possible 41 since joining the Red Devils from Huddersfield at the end of the 2015 season.

Salford coach Ian Watson said: "We were really keen to keep Craig. Himself and George Griffin were the cornerstone of our pack in 2016 and that held us together as a unit last year.

"He's a player who gives 100 per cent every time he goes onto the field for his team-mates and the club and hopefully he can build on his performances along with the team to make us a genuine super league force."

Kopczak has signed a three-year contract extension and joins team-mates Gareth O'Brien, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Junior Sa'u, Weller Hauraki, and Lama Tasi in committing his future to the Red Devils.