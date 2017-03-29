facebook icon twitter icon
expressandstar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Craig Kopczak signs new contract with Super League side Salford

Wales international Craig Kopczak has become the latest Salford player to sign a new contract.

Craig Kopczak has signed a new three-year contract with Salford
Craig Kopczak has signed a new three-year contract with Salford

Kopczak, who is expected to lead Wales in the 2017 World Cup, has made 38 appearances out of a possible 41 since joining the Red Devils from Huddersfield at the end of the 2015 season.

Salford coach Ian Watson said: "We were really keen to keep Craig. Himself and George Griffin were the cornerstone of our pack in 2016 and that held us together as a unit last year.

"He's a player who gives 100 per cent every time he goes onto the field for his team-mates and the club and hopefully he can build on his performances along with the team to make us a genuine super league force."

Kopczak has signed a three-year contract extension and joins team-mates Gareth O'Brien, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Junior Sa'u, Weller Hauraki, and Lama Tasi in committing his future to the Red Devils.