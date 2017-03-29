Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez 'happy' in London

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez insists he is happy in London but wants to play in a team with a "winning mentality".

The 28-year-old Chilean is reportedly the main summer transfer target for Antonio Conte's Premier League-leading Chelsea.

Sanchez, who has 15 months left on his Gunners deal, is keen to stay to the end of that contract.

Speaking to Chilean media while on international duty, and quoted in Publimetro, he said: "I am happy in London and hope to finish my contract there.

"I'd like to stay in the city but with a team that is winning things, that has a winning mentality.

"I'm 28 years old, I still have a lot of years ahead of me. I am a player who looks after himself."

Sanchez has also been linked withJuventus, Paris St Germain, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The uncertainty over his Arsenal future runs in tandem with the confusion over manager Wenger, who is yet to announce whether he will agree to the new two-year deal currently on the table.

The Gunners have lost six of their last nine matches and are fighting to finish in the Premier League top four, a situation which has brought 67-year-old Wenger under intense scrutiny.