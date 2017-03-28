Shanghai Shenhua's stadium damaged by fire

A huge fire has damaged Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua's stadium.

Video footage showed flames and smoke pouring out of the side of the Hongkou Stadium as fire-fighters battled to tackle the blaze.

The club, managed by Gus Poyet, boast the likes of Carlos Tevez in their squad, the Argentinian having signed over the winter on reported wages of £615,000 a week.

China's state news agency Xinhua reportedly said the fire had not affected the stands or the pitch and that investigations were ongoing to determine the cause. Local media did not report any injuries.

The Chinese Super League season is two games old, and Shanghai's next home game is due to be against Changchun Yatai on April 16.