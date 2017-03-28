Mark McCall believes George Kruis will be in Lions contention despite injuries

George Kruis has been backed to win a place on the British and Irish Lions tour bound for New Zealand this summer despite his recent injury ordeal.

Kruis missed England's entire RBS 6 Nations campaign after undergoing knee surgery and is unlikely to return to action before Warren Gatland names his squad on April 19.

Saracens' most optimistic prognosis for his return is their Aviva Premiership clash with Northampton three days earlier, but the more probable date is the Champions Cup semi-final the following weekend, if the champions reach that stage.

The Lions are blessed with a host of world-class options in the second row and the biggest challenge facing Gatland is whittling them down to five - the number taken to Australia four years ago.

Kruis is highly-valued by Eddie Jones for his line-out prowess, England's head coach recently suggesting that even the outstanding form of Joe Launchbury and Courtney Lawes would not keep him out of the team.

Saracens face Glasgow in Sunday's European quarter-final at Allianz Park without their set-piece colossus, but director of rugby Mark McCall believes he already has enough credit in the bank to place him in Lions contention.

"George could be back towards the end of April, that's the best guess, but it could be sooner than that," McCall said.

"I think George has a chance of making the Lions tour because he' a line-out caller and is probably the best line-out caller around.

"That's a real string to his bow. He's also a great player, so I think he's got a chance."

Glasgow are featuring in the knockout stage of Europe for the first time and McCall has warned his double winners of the potential for an upset by opponents who will thrive on the emotion of the occasion.

"They will bring fans down to Allianz Park, which will change the atmosphere there," McCall said.

"It's a huge moment in Glasgow's history but we're aware of those things and must not be surprised by the quality of Glasgow or the emotion they'll bring. It's very important that we're in the right place ourselves.