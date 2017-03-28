Craig Overton hat-trick not enough as John Simpson guides Middlesex to MCC win

Craig Overton grabbed a hat-trick but finished on the losing side as an unbeaten 89 from John Simpson secured Middlesex a dramatic one-wicket victory over MCC to win the Champion County game on day three in Abu Dhabi.

Resuming at 145 for seven, with a lead of 298, MCC's lower order was soon dismissed as Tom Helm bowled Somerset paceman Overton for 28 and then had Jack Leach caught for a three-ball duck.

A calf injury had earlier ruled Yorkshire's Liam Plunkett out of contention, so Middlesex were left to chase down a victory target of 305.

Nick Gubbins and Sam Robson put on 43 for the first wicket, with Leach removing Robson for 20 when he was caught at mid-on by Alex Lees.

Supported by Nick Compton to bring up the century, Gubbins went on to reach 52 before he was trapped lbw by legspinner Mason Crane.

Lewis Gregory dismissed Dawid Malan for 14 in the 32nd over, before Compton also holed out to mid-on, again off Crane, with his 59 having come off 84 balls.

Stevie Eskinazi and Simpson made a stand of 84 to push Middlesex on towards a seemingly comfortable win before Overton struck to take full advantage of the twilight.

Eskinazi was caught leg-before on 44, with James Franklin then edging the next delivery behind and Overton had his treble when James Harris was struck on the pad by a full, straight delivery.

However, it was Middlesex who found the needed resolve as Harry Podmore added seven in his 46-minute knock supporting Simpson either side of the break.

Although Helm was caught for 12 at cover off Crane to give him four wickets for 95 and leave Middlesex at 300 for nine, Simpson remained composed under the lights as he smashed Overton through the legside to seal victory.

Overton finished with three wickets for 55 from his 15.1 overs.

County Championship holders Middlesex open their 2017 domestic campaign away against Hampshire on April 14.