Chris Read to retire after this season

Nottinghamshire's long-serving captain Chris Read is to retire at the end of this summer.

The 38-year-old former England wicketkeeper, who has been a key player in trophy successes at Trent Bridge, will call time on his career after his 20th season with Nottinghamshire and move on to become director of cricket at Uppingham School.

Read has a current tally of 1,329 wicketkeeping dismissals for Notts and has hit more than 20,000 runs across the formats - including 25 centuries.

He said: "I feel very content with my career.

"It's my 20th season at Trent Bridge and it's been a wonderful experience.

"All good things must come to an end. After this season, it's time for me to move on and start the next phase of my career with a fantastic opportunity at Uppingham School."

Read's 677 appearances for Nottinghamshire to date have taken in two County Championship title-winning campaigns in 2005 and 2010, and he also has 52 England caps across the formats.

Nottinghamshire's chief ambition this summer will be to bounce back from last year's relegation.

Read added: "I'll be putting everything into Nottinghamshire, into driving us forward and making sure that, when I do leave at the end of September, the club is in the best possible position.

"I'm going to really enjoy this last six months of my playing career.

"I've set myself high standards throughout my career, and this season is no different."