RFU appoints Mark Bennett as head of sports science and medicine

Mark Bennett is the Rugby Football Union's (RFU) new head of sports science and medicine.

The former Wales strength and conditioning boss will leave his role as head of performance at Bristol and join England's set-up in July.

Bennett will run the sports science and medical teams behind the women's game, the sevens set-up and junior levels, and also work with professional clubs over player development.

"It is an exciting time for England Rugby and this is a chance to work with a diverse set of talented players across age-grade, sevens and women," said Bennett.

"This will be a fantastic opportunity to work with younger athletes and those who are on their way to reaching the top, putting processes in place to help guide them along the way."

Bennett won three caps and made Wales' 1995 World Cup squad in a 10-year playing stint spanning time with Swansea, Cardiff, Neath and Bristol.

The former flanker then launched his coaching career with Bristol in 1999, before moving to the Wales set-up.

Professional rugby director Nigel Melville hailed Bennett's forthcoming move as a real boost to the RFU set-up.

"Mark is very forward thinking and has done a lot of research into how the game is being played and the direction it will take going forward," said Melville.

"His analytical and progressive approach is particularly important for the pathway and in preparing players for the future.

"He will be a real asset to the department, creating better alignment within each area of sport science and medicine and improving processes for professional development."