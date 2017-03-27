Joe Root wants new Twenty20 tournament to be shown on terrestrial television

England Test captain Joe Root believes the exposure of English cricket's new city-based Twenty20 tournament on free-to-air television is vital for its success.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Monday that they would press ahead with their plans for an eight-team competition from 2020 onwards.

And Root thinks the tournament needs to be broadcast on terrestrial television for it to emulate the likes of the Big Bash League in Australia.

"I think it would be a very good idea," the Yorkshireman told BBC Radio 5 live.

"I haven't really had much chance to read through it, b ut it's great to see it has been given some thought. You look at other competitions in the world and they have been successful.

"It would make a huge difference. The coverage we are given by Sky is exceptional. They are fantastic, and continue to be fantastic.

"It is very important the public are given an opportunity to see cricket at a national level, on free-to-air TV. It will be interesting to see how things pan out and what decisions are made."

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan believes the ECB need to find a way of introducing the game to new audiences, like the Big Bash has done Down Under.

"Cricket in this country needs something that changes the way we talk and think about the game," Vaughan said.

"Sixty per cent of people that go to the Big Bash are families, people going to cricket for the first time, and I think that is where the ECB are looking.

"They took the game from the fifth favourite sport in the country five years ago to the first. They have improved attendances by 71 per cent in that time. The Big Bash has worked remarkably.

"Every one can see every ball of the Big Bash. Cricket is there for everyone to see. I love the thought and talk of terrestrial partners and the game seen. But I don't think that is the be-all and end-all. I think it is important, but I think cricket has to do so much more.

"This tournament will get a huge amount of marketing. A massive juggernaut because it will be seen everywhere. And I can understand a county who say' how come we never got that?'. Where I am hoping the ECB want to take this new league is to this new environment of support."