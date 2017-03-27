Bradley Lowery enjoys "amazing" Wembley experience with his mate Jermain Defoe

Bradley Lowery described his day watching his "best mate" Jermain Defoe make a successful return to the England squad as "amazing" and "fabulous".

The five-year-old, who has neuroblastoma, led the side out prior to their 2-0 win over Lithuania then watched as Defoe scored the opening goal midway through the first half.

Sunderland fan Bradley has struck up a close friendship with Defoe and was delighted to see his hero start the game having originally been told he was not expected to make the squad.

Lynn Murphy, the campaign manager for Bradley Lowery's Fight, said Bradley "loved every minute of it".

She added: "When he came off the pitch he was over the moon, and when Jermain scored that really topped the day off.

"After the match he got to spend time with Jermain for a bit longer and said 'I've had an amazing day, it's been fabulous'. Those were his words."

The bond between Bradley and Defoe began when the striker paid him a visit when he was being treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

Since then his battle has touched the football world and included an invitation to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year show as well as winning Match of the Day's goal of the month.

Defoe admitted his long-awaited return to the national team had been made extra-special by spending it with Bradley.

Defoe said: "I had to keep my emotions (under control), obviously little Brad was with me. You can imagine how I felt doing that - it was special."

Mrs Murphy is in the process of setting up a charity with Gemma Lowery, Bradley's mother, to help other children affected by life-threatening illnesses.