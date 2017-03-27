facebook icon twitter icon
expressandstar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Boro defender Gibson: It was a 'dream' to link up with England squad

Middlesbrough captain Ben Gibson has spoken of his pride after earning his first senior England call-up for Sunday's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Lithuania.

Middlesbrough's Ben Gibson was delighted to be called into the full England squad for the first time
Middlesbrough's Ben Gibson was delighted to be called into the full England squad for the first time

The 24-year-old revealed he had been set to jet off on a short break with his girlfriend when he got the call from Gareth Southgate to join the squad after an injury to Chris Smalling.

Gibson told the BBC: It has all been a bit of whirlwind - I had just got my boarding passes printed for a short trip to Majorca with my girlfriend when I got the call on Friday lunchtime.

"The trip had to be put on hold and I couldn't get down (to Wembley) quickly enough."

Gibson, who has impressed in the Boro back-line this season despite their slump into the relegation zone, was an unused substitute in the routine Wembley win.

He added: "To be called up to represent your country, to be a part of it, is such a proud moment, not just for me for my family who go everywhere with me.

"It's something you dream of growing up and it was a privilege to be there."