Wembley pays tribute to victims of Westminster attack

Wembley paid an emotional tribute to victims of the Westminster terror attack ahead of England's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, the Metropolitan Police's acting commissioner Craig Mackey and Karen Bradley, secretary of state for culture, media and sport, joined Football Association chairman Greg Clarke in laying memorial wreaths for those affected by Wednesday's assault, which left four dead and more than 50 injured.

The sold-out national stadium observed a period of silence before kick-off, while both teams wore black armbands and the Wembley arch was lit up in red and white.

Increased security patrols across the capital included some armed patrols in the vicinity of Wembley, with explosive-seeking sniffer dogs in evidence on Wembley Way.

The matchday programme contained no mention of events at Westminster, having gone to print before events unfolded, but did contain warm recognition for former England manager Graham Taylor, who died earlier this year aged 72.

In his notes, Clarke wrote: "On 12 January this year, we lost one of English football's most respected and revered coaches - Graham Taylor.

"Although several weeks have gone by since Graham's passing, I wanted to start these notes by paying tribute on behalf of The FA.

"This is the first England home match since we heard the sad news and it is absolutely right we remember him tonight.

"He had the honour of managing England for 38 games, and enjoyed a remarkable club career with Lincoln City, Watford, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"Our game is poorer without the man and the manager. My thoughts remain with his wife Rita and his family."

England's chief mascot on an already emotive evening was terminally-ill five-year-old Bradley Lowery.

He accompanied "best mate" Jermain Defoe on to the field, the veteran striker having struck up a strong bond with the youngster in recent months, leading him on to the field for Sunderland's game against Everton and visiting him in hospital as he continues to battle neuroblastoma.