Scotland beat Sweden to secure bronze at World Curling Championships

Scotland secured bronze at the World Curling Championships with a thrilling 6-4 win over Sweden in Beijing.

The Scotland quartet of skip Eve Muirhead, Anna Sloan, Vicki Adams and Lauren Gray are strong medal contenders for next year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang and were tied at 4-4 after eight ends.

But Muirhead's final stone in the ninth end was a perfectly weighted draw and Swedish skip Anna Hasselborg failed in her take-out attempt as her stone glided through the paint.

That edged Scotland ahead for the first time in the match to take a 5-4 lead into the last end after the steal of one point.

Scotland got an early stone on the button in the final end and, after playing defensively with guards, Hasselborg's attempted take-out again failed to allow Scotland to take another single point and wrap up victory.

Muirhead told World Curling after the win: "That was a really strong team performance out there. We came out fighting for that medal because we knew we really wanted it. It's been a tough week, a lot of ups and a lot of downs.

"To come away with a medal is satisfying. We played a fantastic last end, I am really pleased. That was my first bronze, so I've got world gold, silver and bronze now, so I'm delighted. It's good to have a solid worlds going into the Olympic Games."