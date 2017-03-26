Jermain Defoe handed England starting berth against Lithuania

Jermain Defoe returned to the England team for the first time since November 2013 as Gareth Southgate made four changes for his side's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley.

The Sunderland striker has scored 14 Premier League goals this season despite the Black Cats' plight and replaced Jamie Vardy, who started the 1-0 defeat in Germany.

Michael Keane earned a first competitive cap alongside John Stones as Southgate reverted from three at the back to a flat four, with Raheem Sterling and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain recalled.