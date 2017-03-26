facebook icon twitter icon
Diego Costa suffers injury scare during Spain training session

Chelsea striker Diego Costa suffered an injury scare during a training session with Spain.

Costa was forced out of the session with a leg and ankle injury and underwent X-rays at the Sanitas Clinic in La Moraleja, but was given the all-clear, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said.

The striker is still under observation and will remain with the Spain squad, who face France in a friendly on Tuesday.

RFEF said Chelsea had been informed of Costa's condition.