Anthony Crolla beaten in rematch with WBA lightweight champion Jorge Linares

Anthony Crolla showed immense fortitude but once again came up short as Jorge Linares regained his WBA lightweight title by claiming a unanimous decision victory in their rematch at the Manchester Arena.

Crolla battled manfully in front of his home crowd and rose from a seventh round knockdown, but his Venezuelan foe proved superior in almost every aspect.

Linares was awarded the decision 118-109 on all three of the judges' scorecards to retain his world crown, as well as the prestigious Ring Magazine belt.

The scorecards were wider than when the pair first met last September but this was a superior performance from the classy Linares, who could next take on WBC champion Mikey Garcia in a mouthwatering unification title fight.

Linares (now 42-3, 27KOs) has not been beaten in five years and produced arguably the performance of his career in extending his winning sequence to 11 fights, with Crolla left chasing shadows in some instances.

Defeat should not spell the end of the road for Crolla (31-6-3, 13KOs), who proved his battling spirit once again but ultimately went home empty handed. Crolla acknowledged he would have to produce the best performance of his career to regain the title he lost to Linares.

The pair engaged in a thrilling contest last September and the second contest was widely expected to follow the first, with Linares a big favourite.

Linares showed his superior speed from the off and was the busier fighter with several handsome combinations finding their mark.

Crolla was boxing behind a high guard and although he had his moments with a couple of jabs, it was the champion's blurring hand speed that was beginning to tell.

The 30-year-old Crolla landed a ramrod jab in the fourth that jolted Linares' head back but his opponent immediately responded with a four-punch combination.

A tremendous right uppercut sent Crolla reeling in the fifth and a cut was opened over the challenger's left eye in the sixth following another accurate right hand.

A tremendous left uppercut in the following round sent Crolla to one knee, but the Mancunian, rallied by a fevered crowd, got to his feet and weathered the storm as Linares sought a knockout.

Incredibly, Crolla had his best moments in the following two rounds, closing the gap and forcing Linares on to the back foot. The ninth round, in particular, saw the two slug it out in several toe-to-toe exchanges.

Crolla kept coming forward in the 11th but Linares followed up a vicious overhand right with a spiteful uppercut.

A scrappy 12th ensued but Linares finished the stronger.

Crolla held his hands up and paid tribute to his conqueror.

"Jorge Linares is a great fighter and a great champion," Crolla said in the ring.

"He's proved that again tonight. Manchester I'm so sorry I couldn't do it for you.

"He caught me with a great shot. Before that I was trying to close the distance and I thought that I was going to get to him but he moved very well. I can say I got beat off the better man. No excuses."

Linares, through a translator, hailed his opponent's bravery.

He said: "I want to tell everyone in Manchester, Anthony Crolla has some big balls. He had a lot of heart and that's why he made it to the 12th round with me.

"Anthony and I are both warriors and we fight our hearts out for you."

Crolla added that another defeat did not mean his career was over.

"I'm 30-years-old and I'm just going to rest," he said. "I've had some tough fights but I believe I can come again.

"I lost to a very good fighter tonight. I'm going to go away and spend some time with family and friends, rebuild and take it from there."

On the undercard, London 2012 gold medallist Katie Taylor improved her professional record to 4-0 in a routine points victory over Milena Koleva.

The 30-year-old from Ireland, fighting for the second time this month, knocked her Bulgarian opponent down in the seventh and penultimate round en route.