Wiggins: Doping the 'worst thing to be accused of for a man of my integrity'

Sir Bradley Wiggins has vowed to "shock a few people" when he finally has his say on doping allegations.

The five-time Olympic champion described the claims he may have broken anti-doping rules - which he strongly denies - as "horrible" and "the worst thing to be accused of when you're a man of my integrity".

The former Team Sky rider promised he would have "a lot to say" when UK Anti-Doping has finished its investigation into allegations he was i njected with triamcinolone, a powerful corticosteroid, at the end of the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine race.

Speaking on Soccer AM on Sky Sports 1, Wiggins said: " It's been horrible, but fortunately there is an investigation going on. It's the worst thing to be accused of when you're a man of my integrity, if you like, what I believe anyway, and what I've done to get where I am today.

"Fortunately there's an investigation and I obviously can't say too much because that will run its course and then I'll have my say. There's a lot to say and it's going to shock a few people."

Winners of four of the last five Tours de France, Team Sky have been under scrutiny since October when it was revealed UKAD was looking into a claim Wiggins was injected with triamcinolone at the end of the 2011 Criterium .

Thanks to the Fancy Bears computer hackers, it emerged last September that Wiggins was given permission for jabs of the otherwise-banned drug before his three biggest races in 2011, 2012 and 2013. The now-retired rider did not have permission to use it at the Dauphine, though.

Central to the mystery surrounding what happened at the Dauphine is the claim that Dr Richard Freeman, the former Team Sky medic, cannot find any records to prove he actually gave Wiggins a legal decongestant called Fluimucil because he failed to follow team policy by sharing those records with colleagues. He then lost his laptop on holiday three years later.