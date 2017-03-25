Andorra end run of 58 defeats with Faroe Islands draw

Andorra ended a run of 58 competitive defeats stretching back more than 11 years by drawing with the Faroe Islands on Saturday.

It may have been a goalless stalemate against fellow minnows reduced to 10 men, but it did little to quell the celebrations of Koldo Alvarez's underdogs.

Though they beat San Marino in a friendly last month, Andorra had lost every World Cup or European Championship qualifier since a goalless draw with Finland in September 2005.

Despite completing only 94 passes - an average of one a minute, once stoppage time is considered - Andorra held their opponents at bay although they were thankful for the Faroes' Hallur Hansson missing a glorious headed chance in stoppage time.

Alvarez even saw the result as two points dropped after Joan Edmundsson's dismissal and told the Andorran Football Federation's official website: "We are happy with this draw, but we feel that we have let two points escape."

Andorra's competitive record now comprises one win, three draws and 96 defeats, with a goal difference of minus-285.