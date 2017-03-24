Republic captain Seamus Coleman suffers broken leg in qualifier against Wales

Martin O'Neill has confirmed that Republic of Ireland skipper Seamus Coleman suffered a broken leg in a horror challenge by Wales defender Neil Taylor.

The Everton full-back was carried from the field on a stretcher after Taylor had been shown a straight red card for his 69th-minute tackle during Friday night's 0-0 World Cup qualifier draw in Dublin.

Republic boss O'Neill said: "Seamus has gone to hospital. It's been confirmed by our doctor that he has broken his leg. It's a real blow to him.

"He's having the season of a lifetime at club level and he's a big player for us, a great captain and a a great character, so it's a big, big loss, a big loss to Everton, a big loss to us.

"But he'll fight back, I hope. That puts things in perspective, I suppose."

Wales boss Chris Coleman was quick to defend Taylor and revealed he had gone to the Ireland dressing room after the final whistle to apologise to Coleman.

He said: "Sadly for Seamus, obviously, it looks like it's a bad one. Neil Taylor is not that type of player. He's had a serious injury himself. He's a great boy, he's a cracking lad.

"I've not seen the challenge, but I've seen the outcome, if you like, and it's a bad one for Seamus, and that's a shame because he's someone I respect. He's one of the best full-backs in the Premier League, so I hope he's not out for too long.

"Of course, Neil Taylor is devastated himself. It's not going to make Seamus feel any better, but Neil is not that type of player and he's pretty devastated about it.

"I'm not sure if Seamus was there, but Neil went at the end of the game across to where the Republic's home changing room is. I think he was looking for Seamus and I'm not sure he got hold of him, but he went over."